What to Know About the Three New 'SNL' Cast Members

Finding out about a new SNL cast member can feel like reading about the NFL draft. When NBC's comedy institution announced last month that it had fired longtime cast members Taran Killam and Jay Pharoah, it became likely that at least one new face would be called up from the minor leagues of comedy to join the big show. Turns out, we're getting (at least) three: Mikey Day, Melissa Villaseñor, and Alex Moffat.

For fans who keep a close eye on SNL's credits, Day should be a familiar name: the 36-year-old comedian has been a writer on the show since 2013, and according to Splitsider, he was a frequent collaborator of Killam's.