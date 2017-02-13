Donald Trump Takes His Travel Ban All the Way to 'The People's Court' on 'SNL'

As promised by Melissa McCarthy last night, Donald Trump would take his travel ban problems all the way to The People's Court, if needed. A few sketches after the cold open, SNL guest host Alec Baldwin reprised his role as the commander-in-chief and squared off in a TV courtroom against three Ninth Circuit judges (played by Kyle Mooney, Vanessa Bayer, and Pete Davidson), imploring Judge Marilyn Milian (Cecily Strong) to award him justice, bigly -- also, $725.
You can probably guess the outcome.
