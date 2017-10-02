Ryan Gosling Losing His Sh*t Over 'Avatar' Was One of the Weirdest 'SNL' Sketches Ever

Saturday Night Live's Season 43 premiere was filled with the staples: a Trump-skewering opening, a mock commercial, Keenan singing songs like a pro, and excuses for Kate McKinnon to act like a lunatic.
Then there was the second-to-last sketch of the night, a pop culture fanaticism and obsession disorders that probably went over the head of anyone who hasn't thought about James Cameron's 2009 blockbuster, Avatar. The science-fiction epic Best Picture nominee and the highest grossing movie of all time, and yet between Marvel mega-franchises and the Netflix takeover, it's rarely brought up. But clearly some people are thinking about it. Including Saturday Night Live writers.
"Papyrus" starred host Ryan Gosling as an everyman stricken with a debilitating infatuation: he can't get over that the Avatar logo was just the word "Avatar" converted into the Microsoft-Word-issued Papyrus font. In this guy's mind, there's no greater crime than typographical laziness. And he can't shake the thin, scroll-like title treatment from his mind.
"He just highlighted Avarar, clicked the drop-down menu, and then he just randomly selected Papyrus," Gosling's character tells his therapist. "Like a thoughtless child wandering in a garden, yanking leaves along the way."
The sketch comes from Julio Torres, who previously wrote last year's masterpiece "Wells for Boys," and as clearly not stopped thinking about Avatar.
With news that Cameron's long-gestating Avatar sequels would finally begin shooting, you can see why Torres felt the need to vent his feelings ASAP (and with the help of a committed thespian like Gosling). The riff went over well -- the video has already racked up 1.7 million views -- but how does the creator of the Papyrus font feel? CBS actually tracked him down and asked.
"I woke up this morning Sunday and my email was full," said font artist Chris Costello. "I took a look at it and me and my wife were like cracking up, I mean we couldn't stop laughing. It was one of the best things I've seen."
Costello says he designed the font when he just was 23 years old. "I was right out of college. I was kind of just struggling with some different life issues, I was studying the Bible, looking for God and this font came to mind, this idea of, thinking about the biblical times and Egypt and the Middle East. I just started scribbling this alphabet while I was at work and it kind of looked pretty cool."
Will SNL make a real world impact on the graphic design of Cameron's Avatar 2? We'll know if it ever comes out.
