Scarlett Johansson's Ivanka Trump 'SNL' Impression Is Absolutely Perfect

As part of this weekend's Trump-filled showSaturday Night Live had Scarlett Johansson play Ivanka for a potent perfume commercial.

The results were sublime.

The five-time host caught viewers by surprise, stealing the spotlight in a dazzling ballroom, posing for photos, and thinking about being Rose in Titanic. The glamour was all aimed at pushing Complicit, a new scent meant to hold the president's powerful daughter accountable for her proximity to the White House madness.

"She's a woman who knows what she wants, and knows what she's doing," read the narrator. "A feminist, an advocate, a champion for women, but like how?... Complicit, the fragrance for the woman who could stop all this, but won't."

Don't worry. There was a little something for Jared, too.

