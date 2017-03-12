Scarlett Johansson's Ivanka Trump 'SNL' Impression Is Absolutely Perfect

As part of this weekend's Trump-filled show, Saturday Night Live had Scarlett Johansson play Ivanka for a potent perfume commercial.
The results were sublime.
The five-time host caught viewers by surprise, stealing the spotlight in a dazzling ballroom, posing for photos, and thinking about being Rose in Titanic. The glamour was all aimed at pushing Complicit, a new scent meant to hold the president's powerful daughter accountable for her proximity to the White House madness.
"She's a woman who knows what she wants, and knows what she's doing," read the narrator. "A feminist, an advocate, a champion for women, but like how?... Complicit, the fragrance for the woman who could stop all this, but won't."
Don't worry. There was a little something for Jared, too.
