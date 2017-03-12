Alec Baldwin's Trump Botches an Alien Invasion Speech on 'SNL'

Though Alec Baldwin has said his days impersonating the president are numbered, the actor returned to Saturday Night Live this weekend to kick off a big night of Trump sketches. The cold open (above) sent Baldwin to a U.S. military base to rally soldiers combating a rather lop-sided alien invasion.

"Here's the deal: We are going to beat these aliens, because we have got the best military," he began. "The aliens are laughing at us. They're killing us, and they're laughing at us." What followed was a timely piece that called out a slew of Trump's recent lowlights, including his scuffle with Arnold Schwarzenegger, love of Infowars, business ties in sketchy places, and inability to wrap his head around the word "hereby."