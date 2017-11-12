'SNL' Cast Can Barely Keep It Together During This Weekend Update Sketch

Make sure to check out our running list of The Best SNL Sketches of 2017.
It's been a bad few weeks. Months? Year? Yeah, things have been bad, especially given the endless string of sexual abuse revelations coming out of the political and entertainment worlds. There was the dam-breaking Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey stuff. Louis C.K. recently confirmed a slew of misconduct accusations. And some Republicans still want Roy Moore, who allegedly tried to have sex with a 14-year-old girl when he was in his 30s, to win an Alabama Senate seat.
All that to say, it has been an extremely bad week for "Claire from HR," who has been running around, chugging Purell, trying to make sure all her coworkers in Studio 8H understand how to behave.
Played by Cecily Strong, Claire visited Weekend Update last night to give Colin Jost (and viewers) a stern reminder in the form of a sexual harassment quiz. There were no wrong answers -- only super wrong answers. And each passing scenario made Claire more and more uncomfortable. Luckily, Strong's gags made it a hilarious watch. Update host Colin Jost could barely keep it together.
