'SNL' Spoof 'Where in the World Is Kellyanne Conway?' Is Just About Perfect

There was a time when Kellyanne Conway was everywhere. Donald Trump's confidante was such a staple of morning news programs, swooping in for every instance of damage control, that Saturday Night Live had to do a sketch about her needing a day off.
But now, much like the criminal mastermind Carmen Sandiego, she appears to be nowhere, an elusive ghost of a consigliere who haunts only memory. What happened? Hit it, Rockapella.
In an attempt to find her, SNL staged an impressively spot-on Where in the World Is Kellyanne Conway? game show this weekend. "She used to be on TV, on like every single panel. Then one day we woke up and she was no longer there," went the theme. "What could have happened? She is not on any channel."
A good point. The only problem? Gumshoes don't know and really, really, really don't care.
