Entertainment

Seth Rogen's New Movie Stars Foulmouthed, Pot-Smoking Hot Dogs

By Published On 03/15/2016 By Published On 03/15/2016
Sony Pictures

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Seth Rogen and his longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg spent eights years toiling away on their animated comedy Sausage Party. They brought in writers, hired their famous friends, and recruited two animation directors, whose credits include Madagascar 3 and Thomas the Tank Engine, to oversee the process. Rogen and Goldberg wanted a movie that could stand up to the most pristine Pixar films. Because they had an important story to tell. A vulgar, disgusting, wiener-filled story.

Rogen brought his demented cartoon to South by Southwest, where he tried to explain his motivation. "The more we thought about, 'how does food feel?'" he said on the red carpet, "the funnier it seemed." The audience was on the same page. Reactions of the premiere ranged from "insane" to "filthy" to "amazing" to "the villain is an anthropomorphized douche." Comparisons to South Park and Ralph Bakshi were immediate. Those eight years may have paid off.

Sausage Party, which stars Rogen, Jonah Hill, Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, James Franco, Nick Kroll, Craig Robinson, Paull Rudd, Danny McBride, Edward Norton, and Salma Hayek, hits your eyes and mouth on August 12. Watch the movie's R-rated trailer above.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Matt Patches is Thrillist’s Entertainment Editor. He previously wrote for Grantland, Esquire.com, Vulture, The Hollywood Reporter, and The Guardian. He hopes scrapple gets a shoutout in Sausage Party. Find him on Twitter @misterpatches.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
These Guys Created the Year's Best Farts

related

READ MORE
Netflix's New Original Action Movie Is 'Black Hawk Down' Meets 'Ghostbusters'
Stream On

related

READ MORE
'American Horror Story' Finally Delivered a Big, Hilarious Twist

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like