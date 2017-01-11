Seth Rogen's New Movie Stars Foulmouthed, Pot-Smoking Hot Dogs

Seth Rogen and his longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg spent eights years toiling away on their animated comedy Sausage Party. They brought in writers, hired their famous friends, and recruited two animation directors, whose credits include Madagascar 3 and Thomas the Tank Engine, to oversee the process. Rogen and Goldberg wanted a movie that could stand up to the most pristine Pixar films. Because they had an important story to tell. A vulgar, disgusting, wiener-filled story.

Rogen brought his demented cartoon to South by Southwest, where he tried to explain his motivation. "The more we thought about, 'how does food feel?'" he said on the red carpet, "the funnier it seemed." The audience was on the same page. Reactions of the premiere ranged from "insane" to "filthy" to "amazing" to "the villain is an anthropomorphized douche." Comparisons to South Park and Ralph Bakshi were immediate. Those eight years may have paid off.