Save Nelly From the IRS by Listening to 'Hot in Herre' on Spotify

Countless sweaty, potentially awkward social situations have been saved by the dulcet tones of Nelly's 2002 anthem "Hot in Herre." Think of how many lackluster BBQs, weak-ass dorm parties, and boring school dances were saved by Nelly's voice and the expert production work of the Neptunes. Now Nelly needs your help: the St. Louis rapper has been struck with a federal tax lien of $2,412,283. As Nelly would say, "Good gracious!"

According to TMZ, the athleisure innovator is working with tax authorities to fix the problem -- he also reportedly owes $149,511 in state taxes -- but that doesn't mean you, as a proud lover of his excellent debut album Country Grammar, can't also do your part to assist Nelly with his financial woes. It's time to show Nelly the same human compassion he showed to the nerdy Honey Nut Cheerios bee in that cereal commercial from a few years ago. It's time to fight back.