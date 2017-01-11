The 21 Scariest Movies Since 'The Blair Witch Project'

Audiences finally saw The Blair Witch Project, an 81-minute, $60,000 indie film that arrived on a huge wave of viral marketing, in late July 1999. It wasn't just a movie; for a few months Blair Witch was a legitimate phenomenon. Its elaborate ad campaign took off like wildfire on the internet (yes, even in 1999 that stuff happened) and helped turn a micro-budget horror movie into a smash hit that pulled in over $248 million worldwide. While the marketing campaign and word-of-mouth helped turn this tiny film into a global sensation, the film itself seemed to split audiences right down the middle: some felt it was little more than an aimless wander through the forest; others (like me) consider it a fascinating example of how to build suspense and tension using little but tone and restraint. It easily ranks among the best horror movies of all time.