Internet Urban Legends That Are as Scary as the Slender Man

HBO's Beware the Slenderman has thrust the Internet menace into the spotlight once again. The suit-wearing, faceless, and (hopefully!) fictional ghoul, who inspired the gruesome in-real-life crime detailed in the documentary, represents just one of countless spooky urban legends to have proliferated over the years on Reddit's No Sleep section and other repositories for the hair-raising, purportedly real tales known as creepypastas. If the Slender Man fascinates you enough to make you crave more web scares, take a look at some of the other frightening stories we've found lurking online.
"Abandoned by Disney"
In the late 1990s, Disney sought to build something called Mowgli's Palace near Emerald Isle, North Carolina. This story details what happens when one intrepid researcher goes to investigate the forsaken resort. After reading, you'll never think about Mickey Mouse the same way again.
"Anansi's Goatman Story"
Another classic creepypasta, this camping trip gone awry is one of the more psychologically thrilling entries here. What happens when a group of teens ventures into the wilderness? A goatman, or a mythical shape-shifting forest dweller, manages to slip into the group unnoticed, tormenting them and running them out of its home. (Fans should check out Endless Stairs' 25-minute "Weirdo," a video short based on the infamous beast.)
"Candle Cove"
Kris Straub's original story unfolded as a fictitious NetNostalgia forum thread, one in which users recalled chilling details from a paranormal children's TV show that should have never been. Last year, the wildly popular creepypasta was adapted into the first installment of Syfy's legitimately great Channel Zero anthology series.
"The Dionaea House"
Two old pals reconnect via email when one randomly stumbles upon a news story detailing a grisly murder-suicide. The culprit? Someone from their old "Saturday night gang." This sprawling trail of electronic correspondence tracks the duo's attempt to investigate what drove their friend to kill. Originally written as a companion piece to build the mythology of a feature-film pitch, "Dionaea" is immersive and riveting. (Fun fact: The author is Eric Heisserer, who just earned an Oscar nomination for his screenplay for Arrival and who also helped pen the 2016 horror movie Lights Out.)
"The Girl in the Photograph"
Leave shit that isn't yours on the ground. Brief and heartbreaking, this story follows one schoolboy who learns this lesson the hard way.
Messages From the Other Side
Nathan's girlfriend died in 2012. For some reason, her Facebook account is very much active and alive. Pics or lying? Be careful what you wish for.
"NoEnd House"
One house. Nine rooms. Make it through all of them and you win $500. The rules are simple, but the story of this deceptively freaky haunted house attraction isn't. Written by Brian Russell, "NoEnd House" has also been adapted for Syfy's anthology horror series Channel Zero, set to return later this year.
"Normal Porn for Normal People"
When a chain letter yields a mysterious link, most people have the mind not to click. This creepypasta details what happened to one internet explorer who clicked and found a disturbing website devoted to the eradication of abnormal sexuality. NSFW is an understatement.
Penpal
Dathan Auerbach's Penpal follows an unnamed protagonist who learns that several unsettling memories of his childhood are linked by one thing: a stalker. Originally serialized as a set of shorts on Reddit, the story became so popular Auerbach revised and expanded his writings into a cohesive novel.
Polybius
If you frequented Portland arcades in 1981, you might have encountered Polybius, an addicting puzzle game that left players with nausea, headaches, amnesia, and nightmares. So goes the urban legend, which also mentions cryptic men in black and "records."
"The Russian Sleep Experiment"
In the late 1940s, Russian researchers used an experimental gas-based stimulant to keep five political prisoners awake for 15 days -- so goes this classic creepypasta, a horrific account that reveals why everyone needs their beauty sleep.
"The Smiling Man"
"I've always been a night person," writes the author. "To pass the time, I used to go for long walks and spend the time thinking." What follows is a brief, albeit unsettling, encounter with a creeping, smiling man -- in the dead of night, in empty streets. This one's hard to forget, because as the author notes, unpredictable people are often more frightening than any of the ghosts and devils our imaginations conjure.
Stairs in the forest
Roughly one year ago, a Search and Rescue officer began posting stories of his weird forest encounters on Reddit's "nosleep" hub. The first post, here, briefly mentions an unforgettable oddity: "On just about every case where we're really far into the wilderness, I'm talking 30 or 40 miles, at some point we'll find a staircase in the middle of the woods." These stairs quickly became a point of fascination for commenters, inspiring the OP to share more encounters and interview friends who had similar experiences. (Bonus: There's also a special subreddit.)
"Ted the Caver"
This long saga, written as an online journal, chronicles three friends' journey into a cave they find close to their home. Complete with original photography and vivid description, it's a spellbinding read.
This Man
Since January 2006, more than 2,000 people have said that this man has appeared in their dreams. Which theory do you believe?
"630-296-7536"
"Welcome to Boothworld Industries. My name is Samantha and I will be your operator today. Name?” Careful what you say, because the term "remodeling" takes on a twisted new definition in this plea for help-turned-invitation. If you don't call the number, someone's already done that for you.
