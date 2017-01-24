The Craziest Things Scientology Has Made Celebrities Do

As a religion with many celebrity devotees, Scientology can use its star power as an effective recruiting tool and give converts a belief system that helps them feel like their lives have purpose. Yet the more we learn about Scientology -- through its former members, documentaries, and interviews -- the more we see how the mysterious church ensnares vulnerable souls, and exploits their emotional and financial investments.

Thanks to A&E's new docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (full episodes are streaming on AETV.com) and Alex Gibney's 2015 HBO documentary Going Clear (itself based on Lawrence Wright's book), we've learned tons about what famous followers and everyday devotees alike have done and said in the name of their church. While it's not fair to call them crazy when they act on behalf of an organization they believe will bring them salvation, their actions can certainly be classified as unorthodox.