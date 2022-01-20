The 'Scream' Directors on the New Movie’s Big Death

This post contains major Scream spoilers.

As one of the killers in the new Scream proclaims, “Anyone can die in a requel.” By that point, the movie’s biggest death has already occurred: that of David Arquette's former Woodsboro sheriff Dwight “Dewey” Riley, who has gone to join Han Solo in fan-favorite heaven. Dewey was known for his goofy demeanor and determined attitude. He is survived by ex-wife Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and longtime friend Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell).

“It was in the script when we read it, and it was so powerful and the whole movie sort of hinged on it,” Scream co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin tells Thrillist. “It allowed us to really sink our teeth into the emotional story of the original cast and tie that to the emotional story that [new characters] Sam and Tara are going through. When we all read it that first time, it was like, ‘Oh, shit!’ It’s that thing where you go, ‘Well, this is easily going to be the hardest part of making this movie’—on a personal level, as a fan, as the people making the movie, everything about it. Which is probably why it's the right thing to do, because when any of the Scream movies are at their best, they don't pull punches. They shock you in a good, real way, not just shock for shock's sake. We definitely had conversations about, ‘Is this the right idea?’”

Bettinelli-Olpin and his directing partner, Tyler Gillett, who previously made Devil’s Due and Ready or Not, decided it was the right idea. The franchise’s core trio had already survived four installments; eventually someone had to succumb to Ghostface’s relentless rampages. Dewey does so valiantly, attempting to avenge the assassin in a Woodsboro hospital where Tara (Jenna Ortega) is recovering after almost being slaughtered because of her limited knowledge of the Stab movies.

Despite the directors’ confidence in the script written by James Vanderbilt (Zodiac) and Guy Busick (Castle Rock), they acquiesced when Paramount Pictures asked them to shoot an alternate scene in which Dewey doesn’t actually die, just in case anyone changed their minds later. “We had no intention of using it,” Gillett says. “It was mostly just like, ‘Guys, let's be safe about how we shoot this and how we handle it, and let's give ourselves the option.'" (A representative for Paramount declined to comment for this story.)