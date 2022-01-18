The New ‘Scream’ Mocks Everything That Has Changed About Movie Culture

Paramount Pictures

In the 11 years since the last Scream came out, Hollywood has undergone a transformation so dramatic it rivals the collapse of the old-school studio system. Business models have been rewritten, streaming has fermented, and bankable intellectual property has become the new matinee star. Now we have reboots, revivals, requels, spinoffs, and extended cinematic universes. If a franchise designed to codify, celebrate, and mock movie tropes is going to return in 2022, what can it do but codify, celebrate, and mock the drastically changed cultural panorama that benefits its very existence? Back in 1996, the original Scream found the only innovation that remained by underscoring the lack of innovation inherent to most slasher flicks. Subsequent installments dissected more horror hallmarks while affectionately replicating the conventions they caricatured. With every passing edition, the first four movies—directed by Wes Craven (A Nightmare on Elm Street) and written by Kevin Williamson (Dawson’s Creek)—took swings at broader Hollywood, taunting audiences’ affinity for recycled material and anticipating a world in which everyone with a Wi-Fi connection can achieve some semblance of fame. Simply titled Scream, the fifth movie updates the series with style. Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett—known collectively, alongside producing partner Chad Villella, as Radio Silence—take the reins, dedicating the film to Craven and crafting a hyper-meta homage that the late master would probably adore. Helming a script by James Vanderbilt (Zodiac) and Guy Busick (Castle Rock), they bring back the core trio (Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette) and use a fresh set of Woodsboro High teenagers to poke fun at everything Hollywood has been up to lately. Like any Scream, this one expects you to know a thing or two about what’s going on in pop culture. There’s always more to discuss with these movies, so Thrillist talked to Bettinelli-Olpin, Gillett, and Villella about the specific topics satirized in their Scream.

Melissa Barrera, Neve Campbell, and Courteney Cox in 'Scream' | Paramount Pictures

"Elevated horror" This phrase has become its own boogeyman among horror partisans. Popularized in the mid-2010s to describe movies that broach heavy themes and eschew most popcorn-flick conventions, "elevated horror" can read as an insult to the many classics that relish crowd-pleasing genre customs. “That's the absolute most fun thing about a Scream movie, to be able to comment on exactly where we are in the landscape of horror,” Villella says. “Bringing up elevated horror, to me, is kind of just an excuse for fancy people to like horror movies.” The idea is evoked in Scream’s opening scene, a riff on the Drew Barrymore tour de force made famous by Craven's original. When the killer calls up Tara (Jenna Ortega), a teenager accustomed to fending for herself, and asks her to name her favorite scary movie, Tara cites The Babadook, calling it “an amazing meditation on motherhood and grief.” The Babadook is indeed an amazing meditation on grief and motherhood, but it is also a thriller about a monster who haunts a young boy—classic horror territory, no elevation needed. You know what else was an amazing meditation on grief? Don’t Look Now, Pet Sematary, and The Others. And motherhood? Psycho, Rosemary’s Baby, The Exorcist—the list goes on. The killer insists on quizzing Tara about the fictional Stab movies, which mirror the events of the real-life Scream movies, but Tara has only seen the first installment and dismisses the series as “schlocky cheeseball nonsense.” “Ask me about It Follows! Ask me about Hereditary! Ask me about The Witch!” she pleads, citing the holy trinity of so-called elevated horror. (Other examples might include Mother!, Suspiria, Midsommar, The Lodge, Relic, and Saint Maud.) “You look at Twilight Zone, and those episodes are doing anything that an elevated horror movie is doing and they're almost 60 years old,” Bettinelli-Olpin says. The directors do acknowledge the benefits of such a term, no matter its snobbish implications. The horror renaissance of the last decade—in which it became the lone genre almost guaranteed to light up the box office without any franchise IP needed—has benefited Bettinelli-Olpin, Gillett, and Villella, as well as many of their peers, like Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us), John Krasinski (A Quiet Place), Andy Muschietti (It), and M. Night Shyamalan (Split). “For as much as I don't think we subscribe to the label of elevated horror, that label is also one of the reasons why we think we're in this horror renaissance right now,” Gillett says. “You can't separate what's happening in the genre right now from this idea that we've, in so many ways, rebranded the value of what a horror movie is. Anybody working in the genre right now is the beneficiary of that definition, to a certain extent. I think it's, ‘How do you do that thing and also kind of shit on it at the same time?’ But I feel like that's been the goal of Scream since the first movie, right? To make fun of the tropes, let the audience know that you are aware of how stupid and silly and ridiculous and absurd the whole thing is, but then also do all of those things as best as you've ever seen them done.”

Producer William Sherak, director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, exeuctive producer Kevin Williamson, director Tyler Gillett, and producer Chad Villella on the set of 'Scream' | Paramount Pictures

The rise of the "requel" A portmanteau of “remake” and “sequel” whose rules Scream explicitly defines, “requel” is another term that has embedded itself in the Hollywood firmament over the past decade. (In this case, Jasmin Savoy Brown of Yellowjackets and The Leftovers fame lays out the requel code, filling in for deceased horror whiz Randy Meeks, played by Jamie Kennedy.) A requel brings back older characters and familiar plot beats while introducing a young, fresh cast meant to hook in new audiences. The term is most commonly associated with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but Scream lists the other films to which it applies: Halloween, Terminator: Dark Fate, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Jurassic World, etc. (The Exorcist will soon join that list. So will The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, but its sole survivor had to be recast because Marilyn Burns died in 2014.) As Brown’s scrappy Mindy points out, the franchise extensions that don’t follow this rubric—ones like Flatliners (2017), Child’s Play (2019), and Black Christmas (2019)—tend to fail. The Radio Silence guys didn’t want Scream to feel at all mean-spirited, so they reached out to the directors of those last three movies—Niels Arden Oplev, Lars Klevberg, and Sophia Takal, respectively—to make sure they were okay with their projects being mentioned in this capacity. “They were all on board,” Bettinelli-Olpin says. “They were like, ‘Oh, that's fine. I get it.’” In an added dose of irony that doubles as fan service, the new Scream is itself a requel. Without Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, Scream wouldn’t have the same mass appeal. The third act even takes place in the house that belonged to the inaugural Ghostface, Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard)—and yet the movie’s central preoccupation are the youngsters currently living in Woodsboro. If Scream 4 was prescient in the way it outlined a culture that invites everyone to chase some form of fame, the fifth one exists in a pop-culture world where the requel (as well as its various cousins, like the spinoff and the reboot) has already become a golden goose. ("Anyone can die in a requel," one of the killers proclaims, mocking the format's easiest rug-pull.) In keeping, Scream works as a treatise on how much the movie business has transformed since its predecessor opened, back when adult-driven originals without systematized guidelines still had a fairly consistent shot at box-office laurels. “If you look back at Greek mythology, stories were passed down verbally and you would always hang a lantern on the legacy characters of the old gods but then find a way to apply it to your world nowadays,” Villella says, arguing that the requel isn't all that new a concept. "This is very, very fun, original storytelling."

Jasmin Savoy Brown in 'Scream' | Paramount Pictures

Respected indie directors being plucked to helm gigantic blockbusters This is a more subtle topic in Scream than elevated horror and the requel, but the trend behind it also bloomed over the course of the 2000s and 2010s, with varying success rates. Michel Gondry went from Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and The Science of Sleep to The Green Hornet; Colin Trevorrow was recruited for Jurassic World after making the low-budget Sundance comedy Safety Not Guaranteed; Ava DuVernay graduated from Middle of Nowhere and Selma to Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time. Perhaps the patron saint of director glow-ups is Rian Johnson, whose genre-friendly precursors—Brick, The Brothers Bloom, and Looper—paved the way for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, a mega-blockbuster that angered some very vocal stalwarts who decided it was somehow too inventive for the Star Wars canon. In Scream, Johnson—described as “the Knives Out guy”—has made the eighth Stab edition, simply called Stab (wink, wink). James Vanderbilt, who co-wrote Scream, asked Johnson for permission to make him the butt of this lighthearted gag. “This movie doesn’t exist without Rian Johnson—let’s be honest—and his experience,” Bettinelli-Olpin says, and Gillett agrees: “The Last Jedi was such a turning point in fandom,” meaning it marked an era when the commentariat had assigned themselves ownership over their favorite cultural artifacts. At one point in Scream, we see a YouTube video playing on a computer screen, and the related videos on the side reflect the incessantness of online fan culture—topics like theory breakdowns and personal rankings. “There are more Easter eggs per square inch in that one shot than anywhere,” Bettinelli-Olpin says, invoking the in-jokes that have become common in an age of hawk-eyed obsessives. “Every single thing on there is thought out. There's a Kirby [from Scream 4] thing in there. There's a Stu [from the original Scream] thing in there. The viewer counts are birthdays, the dates of the movie releases, Wes Craven stuff.” One video is named “Rian Johnson on revitalizing Stab,” and the directors were initially hoping to include that video in the film—the ultimate Easter egg. “We had a whole part where he was going to be interviewed talking about Stab, the movie that he made in the movie. But because of the scheduling conflicts, we could just never get it to work.”

Jenna Ortega in 'Scream' | Paramount Pictures

Fandom, toxic and otherwise You can’t comment on Hollywood’s past decade without focusing on the authority inherent to a group of armchair observers capable of getting Sonic the Hedgehog’s teeth removed. In prodding the state of fan culture, Vanderbilt and Guy Busick’s script implicates Reddit and uses terms like “Mary Sue,” which describes an over-idealized female character free of flaws. The pejorative—complicated by the fact there is no go-to equivalent used to critique heroic male characters—originated in fan fiction but has more recently been applied to Game of Thrones’ Arya Stark and Star Wars’ Rey Skywalker. And in its most biting move, Scream's killers are themselves feverish fans who met on a Stab message board, the very type who would have a lot to say about whether this film adequately honors the franchise. Bettinelli-Olpin, Gillett, and Villella toe a careful line when discussing fandom, aware they could potentially alienate the exact people most excited to see their movie. In their eyes, allowing room for more cultural opinions is a win. Just look at Scream 4, which was mostly derided upon its release but has since been critically reappraised. The downside, the trio agree, is that sometimes these conversations don’t actually push anything forward. Instead, they invite culture at-large to fall back on the addictive powers of nostalgia and to protest the inclusivity that a lot of Hollywood is fighting for. Still, the directors have built a Scream that will scratch the public’s itch while ribbing mainstream audiences for largely abandoning the types of original movies that once drove Hollywood. “We made something for fans,” Gillett says. “Obviously, we hope to hook new viewers into the franchise, but I also think we've been really upfront since day one that this is a real love letter to the original four movies and to Wes and Kevin.”

