Netflix's 'Selena: The Series' Trailer Spotlights the Rise of a Global Music Phenomenon

There are few stars out there with as meteoric a rise (and as senseless and tragic an end) as Selena Quintanilla, the young singer-songwriter from Texas who is credited with bringing tejano music to a global stage in the 1990s. But Selena wasn't always Selena , and Netflix's new Selena: The Series will chart her humble beginnings on her path to becoming one of the most successful Latin musical artists of all time.

If you know Selena, you'll know her by her enviably big hair and her sequined, tight-fitting clothes (for which she got the nickname "Tejano Madonna" in the press), but mostly you'll know her by her unmistakable voice, which led her through performing with her siblings in a family musical group before branching off and starting her own career. (She was actually criticized in her time for performing tejano music—a fusion style drawing from Mexican-Spanish, German, Polish, and Czech influences that is traditionally performed by men.) What's clear from Netflix's trailer is she didn't get where she got all on her own: The Selena phenomenon is thanks to talent, family, and a lot of hard work and sacrifice.

The first part of Netflix's two-part series debuts on December 4, 2020.