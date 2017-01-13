Every 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' Actor You Need to Know About

Another week, another bingeable show. Netflix's adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events is a treat for the millennials raised on the Lemony Snicket books of the same name, but it should also appeal to any Netflix-obsessed adults who love the work of Tim Burton and Roald Dahl.

The Baudelaire orphans at the center of this enthralling tragicomedy suffer an endless string of can't-look-away calamities and encounter many eccentric characters along the way. Get to know the actors behind the crazy costumes and makeup by consulting the following list, which we'll update again after we get through all eight episodes.