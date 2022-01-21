The Three Things to Remember Before Starting 'Servant' Season 3

Apple TV+

Three seasons in, the Apple TV+ thriller Servant remains one of streaming television's most perplexing shows, always edging towards revelations of the supernatural or the divine before shying away from giving away its hand too early. As it's produced and directed in part by M. Night Shyamalan (and his daughter Ishana) that should come as no surprise. But the constant flirting with big reveals is far from irritating—in fact, it's what has no doubt kept fans watching since its first season's shocking finale. In its third season, the show is no less cagey about what it's really about, but the world of baby Jericho and the Turner family and their creepy live-in nanny Leanne has expanded further, encompassing generational traumas, a cult that may or may not be made up of humans, and plenty of baby switcheroos. Before starting Season 3, you'll probably want to catch up.

Thrillist TV History of

Baby "Jericho" is back For most of the second season, Dorothy and Sean Turner's baby Jericho (who is actually probably not their baby) was replaced with a lookalike doll, and this time Dorothy could tell the difference. Willing to stop at nothing to bring their baby back, the Turner family found themselves under the influence of Uncle George, a member of Leanne's cultish Church of the Lesser Saints, who hinted that he could arrange a trade for Jericho if the Turners would give up Leanne. Which they were all ready to do, until the church sent their fixer Aunt Josephine, who threatened to ritualistically mutilate and murder Leanne according to the Church's practices. After the Turners realize what's happening, Dorothy hits Josephine on the head with a shovel and Leanne throws her into the yawning sinkhole in the middle of their cellar floor. At the close of the finale, Dorothy and Sean hear Leanne singing lullabies through their baby monitor, and when they open the door to the nursery they find their nanny cradling the real baby Jericho, back seemingly within minutes of Josephine's demise.

Leanne is part of the family When it looked as if Leanne had run off with Jericho as punishment for Dorothy's negligence that led to the real Jericho's demise, the Turners had Leanne kidnapped from the wealthy new family she was living with and locked her in their attic, trying to force her to reveal new Jericho's whereabouts. By the start of Season 3, thanks to Leanne's eleventh-hour rematerialization of Jericho, she's as good as a member of the Turner family, helping Sean in the kitchen (no show since Hannibal has made cooking extremely fancy food look so gruesome) and assisting Dorothy with baby duties. But is she too comfortable with their family? Dorothy's brother Julian becomes convinced that her relationship to the baby is more than just a nanny and her charge, and that she's using the Turners for some other secretive purpose. There's also the matter of Leanne's obsession with Dorothy, and with mother figures in general, after what was, according to her, a particularly traumatic and unfulfilling childhood with her own family. Leanne is so attached to Dorothy in particular that she will do anything to keep her and her husband within the walls of their gorgeous townhouse and away from the looming dangers of the outside world.

Aunt Josephine is in Leanne's wall One more thing about Aunt Josephine: when Leanne pushed her down into the sinkhole, she did so after filling the hole with lit coals and stabbing Josephine through the eye, two events which the Turners did not witness. Josephine appeared to have disappeared into thin air, as the members of the Church of the Lesser Saints are wont to do, but in fact Leanne has stored her charred and very much dead body in a crevice behind the wall of her bedroom in the Turners' house. In the final moments of Season 2, Leanne vows to fight against the coming war that the Church will bring to their doorstep, and in Season 3, Josephine's decomposing body acts as a harbinger for the horrors to come. Fun for the whole family, indeed.