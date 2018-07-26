Watch Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers Roast James Comey's Dumb Tweet

July! A truly wild month. This year it brought trade drama, Goldfish drama, and, yes, of course, this freaking James Comey tweet:
Interesting. Especially coming from the guy who once made blizzards look like they have good timing. The unsolicited Twitter advice was tough to digest, especially for comedians like Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler, who just happened to have a mini-SNL reunion last night -- i.e., the perfect opportunity to do a good ol'-fashioned "Really!?!" segment. As you'll see in the clip above, the duo roasted the former FBI director and his dumb tweet.
"Really, James Comey? You want to weigh in on things when there's an election coming up? You feel like that's gone well for you in the past?" Meyers quipped. "I'll take your political advice as soon as I'm done with my Jeffrey Dahmer cookbook and my Harvey Weinstein fitness tapes!"
"James, I get it. You feel guilty, and you don't want history to remember you as the guy who opened the door for the death of democracy -- I don't blame you," added Poehler. "But the idea of you playing adviser to the Democratic party is kind of like the iceberg trying to join the crew of the Titanic."
Better luck next tweet!
