Why 'Sausage Party' Is the Filthiest, Foodiest Cartoon Ever

Seth Rogen and his longtime comedic cohort Evan Goldberg spent 10 years trying to make their first animated comedy, Sausage Party. It would not surprise me if the gestation process dated back their middle-school lunch line. Starring Rogen as Frank, a talking hot dog, Kristen Wiig as the bun of his dreams, Michael Cera as a wiener, and Edward Norton as a shvitzing bagel, Sausage Party is hard-R junk food masquerading as quiet family dinner.

The movie is a dream come true for Rogen and Goldberg, but is it for you? To find out if what's on the menu is for you, ask yourself these questions: