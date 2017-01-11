Let's Talk About That Big Food Orgy in 'Sausage Party'

This post contains spoilers for Sausage Party. Yes, I just typed that.

Why didn't we believe Seth Rogen? Why did we think that, despite teeing up the idea of anthropomorphic wiener-bun intercourse during its opening musical number, his movie Sausage Party wouldn't go there? And not just go there, but become the Eyes Wide Shut of animated food movies?

Lesson: always believe Seth Rogen.

This weekend, Sausage Party earned $33.6 million at the North American box office, eclipsing predictions, breaking August records, and teaching Hollywood that R-rated cartoons have a place in the mainstream. Leading up to the release, Rogen was in equal disbelief. "When I look at the movie, I am more shocked at what we were able to get away with rather than what we had to take out," the actor-director told USA Today.