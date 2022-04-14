Everything We Know About 'Severance' Season 2

The show steadily built up a following obsessed with its myriad twists and turns, and ended on a cliffhanger so world-shaking that we were all on pins and needles waiting to see if there would be more. If you count yourself among the Keir Eagan faithful, we have some good news for you.

Severance , the mystery-box sci-fi thriller that convinced the last of the holdouts that, yes, Apple TV+ is well worth the subscription fee, gathered an army of vocal fans exponentially over its first season run, with more and more people entering the sinister world of Lumon Industries as episodes dropped every week. Directed in part by Ben Stiller and created by Dan Erickson , the show takes place almost entirely within the basement of a facility so secretive, its employees must undergo a "severance" procedure that permanently separates their work memories from their home life, effectively creating new people inside their brains that exist only within the confines of their offices.

Apple TV+ has not yet announced an official date for Severance Season 2, and as they will probably be in production sometime this year, we may have to wait until 2023 for more.

Yes! In early April 2022, mere days before the finale was released on Apple TV+, the streaming service announced that there would indeed be a second season.

What will Severance Season 2 be about?

So far, we have zero plot details about what comes after that shocking final episode, but we do know that the team behind the show has plenty of stuff already figured out. Creator Dan Erickson explained that they've already drafted an outline of Lumon's "big alpha plan" for how they're planning to use the severance procedure, as well as some of the philosophical aspects that come with this bizarre new territory. He also assured us that we'd find out what those goats are for soon enough.

Who will be in the cast of Severance Season 2?

No announcement has been made yet about whether all the cast will be returning, but we can pretty confidently assume that everyone will be back. That includes Adam Scott as Mark, a formerly loyal "innie" at Macrodata Refinement whose research into what Lumon is actually up to revealed a shocking discovery about his presumed dead wife; Britt Lower as Helly, another MDR innie who found out in the series finale that her connections to Lumon are closer than she expected; Zach Cherry as Dylan, an MDR innie obsessed with escaping Lumon; and John Turturro as Irving, another innie whose faith in Lumon is tested after he develops a romantic relationship with a coworker.

Also likely returning are Christopher Walken as Burt, an innie working in Optics and Design who is the object of Irving's affections; Patricia Arquette as Ms. Cobel/Mrs. Selvig, an unsevered Lumon employee weirdly obsessed with Mark; Tramell Tillman as Milchick, MDR's monomaniacal manager; Dichen Lachman as Ms. Casey, the severed floor's wellness counselor who also gets a shocking reveal near the end of the first season; Jen Tullock as Mark's sister, Devon; and Michael Chernus as Ricken, Devon's husband and author of a number of cultish nonsensical self-help books.

Who else will be involved?

Both creator Dan Erickson and director Ben Stiller are expected to return.