Questions We Have About the 'Sex and the City' Revival

I couldn't help but wonder, now that everything's getting a reboot, how haven't the folks at HBO figured out a way to get more Sex and the City on the air? And just like that... HBO Max has announced that Carrie Bradshaw and her friends—well, two of them—are returning for a limited series titled, And Just Like That…

On Sunday, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon all posted Instagram teasers for the upcoming limited series, which is named for one of Carrie's turns of phrase, and finally put an end to speculation about a reunion. But the announcement also elicited many questions, starting with the most obvious one: What has become of Samantha? For now, let's put the pieces together.

What will And Just Like That... be about?

According to a press release, And Just Like That... will be a 10-episode limited series executive-produced by longtime showrunner Michael Patrick King that will follow writer Carrie, gallerist Charlotte and lawyer Miranda "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s." Beyond that, it's unclear where our heroines will be in their lives. Is Carrie still married to Big? How are Charlotte and Harry and Miranda and Steve doing? These questions have yet to be answered, but one thing is for sure. Samantha will not be present.