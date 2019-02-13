Everything We Know About 'Sex Education' Season 2

In early 2019, Netflix dropped the first season of the teen dramedy Sex Education and it became an instant hit. The British raunch series follows Otis (Asa Butterfield), a repressed teenage boy with boundary-pushing sex therapist for a mother (Gillian Anderson), and his venture with the help of Maeve (Emma Mackey), the school’s resident cool girl, in opening an underground sex clinic for his fellow pubescent classmates. Please, with that premise, the series was always bound to be viewed. But because of its smart writing, stellar ensemble cast, and genuine approach at tackling sexuality and love, Sex Education has become one of Netflix’s best teen series and fans are just not satisfied with the thought of only one season.
So, what’s the status on making it to second base with the series? Here’s a rundown of everything we know about what’s up with Season 2 so far.
Will there be a Season 2?
Hell yeah! On February 1 Netflix announced the series was being renewed for a second season. While show runner Laurie Nunn originally told us at Thrillist upon the series’ mid-January debut that they might not hear news of a second season for several months, Netflix made announced its renewal earlier than expected based on its massive breakout popularity. (According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix projected the series was on track to hit 40 million views within the first four weeks of its launch, making its surefire success.)
In a statement, Nunn said, “The reception to season one has been so exciting. Seeing how people across the world have connected to characters that began as ideas in my head is incredible. I’m hugely grateful to every person that has taken the time to watch the series, and I can’t wait to continue this amazing journey.” And we can't wait to continue to go all the way with this series either!
How many episodes will there be?
Netflix announced there will be eight episodes, the same amount as Season 1.
When will it be released?
Production for Season 2 is set to begin this spring, and Nunn told us that the writers have already started bouncing around ideas, so considering the production timeline of the first season -- which cast its leads in May 2018 and hit Netflix eight months later -- late 2019 could see new episodes if scripts and production come together seamlessly, although early 2020 seems like the best bet.
Who in the cast is returning?
Just about every lead in the ensemble series will be back for round two. With news of Season 2, Netflix also confirmed stars Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa (Eric), Aimee-Lou Wood (Aimee), Connor Swindells (Adam), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson), Tanya Reynolds (Tanya), Patricia Allison (Ola), and Alistair Petrie (Mr. Groff) can be expected to return to Moordale.
As for the execs, Laurie Nunn and Jamie Campbell are set to executive produce the series again, as well.
What will it be about?
The final episode of Season 1 saw just as many beautiful beginnings as it did heart wrenching endings. Just as Otis and Ola (Patricia Allison) start something sweet, Maeve and Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) call it quits… and Maeve realizes her newfound feelings for Otis are hopeless. And just as Adam (Connor Swindells) accepts his attraction to Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), he gets shipped off to a military academy, leaving Eric at a loss. Meaning, in Season 2 there are more than a handful of relationships we could see flourish or built upon, among a number of other things.
As the core of the show is Otis and Maeve’s sex clinic, it’s possible that may be a through line (even if Maeve acts a little uncomfortable around him) -- and this would open up the opportunity to further focus on side characters and even introduce new faces from Moordale. Nunn echoed this possibility in speaking to us by saying, "Series one is very much Otis' journey and I think he will again. If we're lucky enough to get a series two, we will always come back to Otis. He's a fantastic leading character but the fact that we've got this great ensemble and these amazing young actors who have also just brought so much to those characters. It just feels like they could go anywhere."
Will Maeve and Otis ever get together?
To some, the leading sex-therapist-in-training and his business partner might have been the perfect pairing that never was in Season 1: Otis is obviously attracted to Maeve, a "lioness" of a young woman, and over time, Maeve realizes there’s no one else in her life quite like Otis. But, alas, Sex Education is a bit more progressive than the average teen dramedy, so it’s going to be so simple for them to get together. And anyway, it’s more interesting that Otis found someone who immediately accepts him while Maeve learns he’s not going to wait around for her.
While the two may not be coupled yet, they are certainly still ‘shipped, and Nunn hints at their union in the coming season. She told us, "I guess with a classic will-they-won't-they they can never really get together, but obviously we will wait and see if we do get a series two then that might happen. You never know."
Be sure to check back, as we’ll continue to update this post as more Sex Education news is announced.
