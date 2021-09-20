Why Eric and Adam's Relationship in 'Sex Education' Is So Incredibly Frustrating

Netflix's Sex Education has shown that it can flawlessly blend the sweet and naughty bits with more difficult aspects of teenhood through the students at Moordale High, something that isn’t always so feasible in the real world. But now that we’ve spent two seasons getting to know the student body, we’re going deeper into them and exploring the people and situations that make up the lives of the characters we’ve come to adore.

Over the seasons I’ve become most attached to Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and it has everything to do with wanting to be his dykey big cousin who gives him unsolicited advice on his love life—especially when it involves Adam (Connor Swindells), whom he is now officially dating. I’ll admit: I've despised their relationship since day one. Making a Black queer character fall in love (or lust) with their tormentor and oppressor was quite a choice. We make these sort of toxic decisions in our teen years (and often far after), but I watched this season in hopes that Eric would realize not just more of his worth, but realize the type of love he was worthy of receiving. I want the best for him, and while Season 3 gives us Eric in love, I wish he didn’t have such a difficult time getting there.

There is also this continuation of the attempt to make the viewers feel bad for Adam, to make us hope for his transformation from horrible bully to nice guy, but even after watching, I am still hard-pressed to root for him. I don’t enjoy that it’s mainly the characters of color (Ola, Eric, and Miss Sands) being used as a catalyst for Adam's change, serving as his punching bags and therapists along the road to self-realization. It’s difficult for me to commiserate with a cis white male, even if he does spend nearly all 8 episodes trying to figure out who he really is.

Adam has been torturing Eric since middle school, physically and verbally, using all the ways of your typical bully—calling him names, pushing him in hallways, and even stealing his lunch. Then after 2 seasons filled with more cruelty, a confusing first sexual encounter, and forced declarations of queerness and love, they start this season in a relationship. Adam puts Eric through emotional olympics from Episode 1 where he attacks someone he thinks is laughing at him because of his new relationship. Then he hurts Eric by introducing him as his “friend” while in front of his mother, gets jealous of Rahim, who Eric left for Adam, and, because of it, picks a fight with Eric, and then wants to hide their relationship from the big gay world by using the age-old excuse of “liking it when it’s just you and me.”

Coming out and reckoning with all that comes with it, especially for someone like Adam who has spent his life learning and affirming all that comes with toxic masculinity, is difficult, I’m sure. But that doesn’t give him, or anyone, a hall pass to constantly hurt someone you claim to love, project your insecurities onto your new partner, and expect them to chalk it up to your queer growing pains.