'The Bachelorette' Week 3 Recap: Chad Threatens to Rip Everyone's Arms Off

Some Chad stuff

Chad is on the group date card, along with lots of other guys. But Chad would rather not go on this date, and just have a one-on-one later.

Chad, on why he doesn't want to go on this date:

"I don't want to go with 12 guys. That's too many guys."

Nobody likes to hear this from Chad. They think he should be more respectful of group dates! Including Evan, who says something about Chad.

Chad, on whether or not Evan should keep talking:

"Evan, stop talking."

Let's not forget: Evan is Dante from Clerks, only worse-looking and far more frail. Of all the guys in this house, this is the guy Chad's picking on? I suppose, in a jungle full of pumas, even a house cat can inflict some damage if it's still around after the pumas attack, so Chad wants to do away with the house cat/Evan/Dante from Clerks. Still, seems a bit of an easy target for such a well-bicep-veined man.