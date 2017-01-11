The 10 Sexiest Movies of 2016

This year at the movies, we watched Anthony Weiner get in trouble (again) for his inability to keep it in his pants (Weiner), Colin Farrell cruelly blue-balled (The Lobster), and Isabelle Huppert pursue her rapist in a way that still has us questioning how to feel about it (Elle). But all that sex at the movies isn't necessarily sexy.

No, sexy is two people forbidden to love each other having a late-night rendezvous in their dystopian society. Or a master and her servant sharing an erotic moment during "innocent" bath time. Smoldering glances between two people work, too, and a lot of times, yes, sexy is actual sex. The following 10 movies were 2016's finest examples of the art form -- you just might want to think twice before queuing them up for family movie time this holiday season.