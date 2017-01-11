The Sexiest Movies on Netflix

Naked bodies can be pretty easy to find on the internet. But some of us like our skin flicks to have a great story, and enjoy watching arty movies that are equal parts hot and highbrow. For films that are vaguely challenging to the mind and very easy on the eyes -- which are best enjoyed from the comfort and privacy of your own home -- Netflix has the uncovered covered.

We know you've already caught the, er, harrowing tale of sexual awakening that is Lars von Trier's Nymphomaniac Parts 1 and 2, so here are 10 sexy suggestions for what to watch next. These titles run the gamut from sad-movie-with-one-super-spicy-scene to we-know-you're-fast-forwarding-through-most-of-this, so sit back, pour yourself a nice glass of wine, and steam up your streaming queue -- and don't worry, it's easy to clear your viewing history when you're done.