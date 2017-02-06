14 Sexy TV Shows That Will Blow... Your Mind

Want to watch something seductive that stays spicy over 10-plus hours of streaming? We're not simply talking nudity, like on Game of Thrones, or sleazier series like Californication and Entourage; nor shows about people who pay for it, like Hung or The Girlfriend Experience; and definitely not anything under the "HBO After Dark" banner. No, sexy is a little bit different.

Since explicit shows like Orange Is the New Black and How to Get Away With Murder are probably old reliables for you by now, we know there's nothing sexier than shaking up your streaming diet every so often. To that end, we present for you a very scientific list of stream-worthy TV shows to get you in the mood.