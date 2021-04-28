Milo the Goat Is the Best 'Shadow and Bone' Character

Like everyone who loves The Lord of the Rings or Harry Potter, every fan of Leigh Bardugo's "Grishaverse" novels, on which Netflix's Shadow and Bone is based, has a favorite character. Do you identify most with Alina Starkov, the headstrong Sun Summoner who hid her powers from the world? Or Inej Ghafa, small yet powerful, with a dangerous streak? Or maybe you're more of a Kaz Brekker, always thinking up new schemes to solve your problems, or even a Jesper, wishing everyone would just shut up and get along. As soon as the first season of Shadow and Bone dropped on Netflix, fans of the books were mostly delighted by the creative liberties taken with the source material, which remixed and combined aspects of a few different novels into one. The best change, by far, was the introduction of Milo, the emotional support goat.

Milo enters the story a few episodes in, when the Crow Club (the characters from the book Six of Crows, who have been added to the narrative of the first book) crosses the deadly Shadow Fold in a steam engine that runs on an unfinished track. They bring the goat along seemingly as a distraction for the volcra, winged terrors that populate the Fold and pick off anyone who enters it. As it turns out, the goat wasn't sacrificial bait, but a comfort creature for the characters to hold and calm themselves when they reached the most dangerous part of their journey.