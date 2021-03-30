Netflix's New Fantasy Series 'Shadow and Bone' Looks Magically Delicious

It's been a minute since Netflix's last great fantasy show—Season 2 of The Witcher really can't come soon enough—and if you feel like you absolutely can't go on much longer without a new magical universe to sink your teeth into, we have great news for you. Shadow and Bone, an adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's bestselling fantasy book trilogy, is coming to Netflix on April 23, and the very first trailer looks fantastic.

Shadow and Bone, which is being adapted by Eric Heisserer (the screenwriter of Arrival and Bird Box), follows Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), a cartographer serving in the army of Ravka, a powerful country that long ago was cut in half by the Shadow Fold, a band of darkness that runs nearly the length of the continent and home to deadly monsters. When Starkov's mysterious Grisha powers emerge and are discovered by the dangerous General Kirigan (Westworld's Ben Barnes), she learns that she's a Sun Summoner, a legendary magic user with power over light itself. She's spirited away to the Grisha stronghold to learn about her gift and perhaps become powerful enough to erase the Shadow Fold forever. Meanwhile, a band of criminals elsewhere on the continent are summoned to perform an impossible heist, which involves finding a way to cross the deadly Fold itself, in secret.

The show is hugely exciting both for longtime fans of the Grisha books and people who are totally new to the world, and brings to life an exciting and imaginative fantasy world. The eight-episode first season of Shadow and Bone drops on Netflix on April 23.