Everything We Know About 'Shadow and Bone' Season 2

After a mostly dull start to 2021, Netflix came out swinging with Shadow and Bone , an eight-episode fantasy series based on Leigh Bardugo's bestselling young adult novels set in her "Grishaverse." The show is a total delight, expertly building a very complex and fantastical world around a set of equally dynamic characters, and fans of the books rocketed the show to #1 in Netflix's Top 10 over its first weekend. That, and the fact that there's a whole series of books to work from, is promising news for at least a second season. Here's what we know so far:

According to a report from What's on Netflix , which is usually pretty reliable when it comes to these things, the streaming service has already renewed the show for a second season. Netflix hasn't announced anything officially yet, and it might be a month or so before that happens, but we doubt they would have gone wild adapting this universe if they were only going to make eight episodes. Keep your eyes peeled for any announcements, which can't be too far off.

If the show is renewed, we'd likely have to wait until late 2022 at the earliest for a new season, as Netflix usually sets its seasons a year and change apart. If the renewal announcement comes in the next couple of months, best case scenario they could start production in Fall 2021 and have a new season ready by mid-2022 or later.

What could Season 2 be about?

The second season would likely adapt the second book in Bardugo's Grisha trilogy, the first series that launched her shared universe. That book is Siege and Storm, which sets Alina Starkov, the light-wielding Sun Summoner, adrift on the True Sea, with only her childhood love Mal and an infamous pirate on her side as she makes plans to return to Ravka and free the Grisha army from the villainous Darkling. Since the first season of the show was based on Shadow and Bone but also added in the Crow Club, characters from Bardugo's Six of Crows duology whose story in the books takes place after the main trilogy is over, we'd likely see more of them as well.

At the end of the Season 1 finale, Alina, Mal, and the Crows—Kaz Brekker, Inej, and Jesper—have escaped the Darkling, General Kirigan, and brought the Ravkan ship across the Shadow Fold to safety. Alina and Mal part ways with the Crows and set off on their own, and it's unlikely that their stories will diverge again (but given how this show has surprised us thus far, we wouldn't be surprised if it did). Besides, the Crows still have to meet the Grisha Heartrender Nina Zenik and Matthias Helvar, who are in the middle of their own problem: Nina, hoping to save the witch hunter Matthias from her fellow Grisha, turned him over to be prosecuted as a slaver in the first season's final episode, an act she did to save his life, but one that he, of course, reads as a betrayal. In the episode's final moments, it appears that Kirigan has not only survived the beasts of the Shadow Fold, but has brought them under his control.