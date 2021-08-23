Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' Is a Welcome Jolt of Energy for the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been in a bit of a rut lately, struggling to find itself again after the close of a very long universe-altering saga that bid farewell to the old team while introducing the first few members of the new one, as well as struggling to film anything in the midst of a pandemic to lure audiences to their streaming service. The long-awaited offerings since Avengers: Endgame, delayed a year or more and ranging in quality from prettygood to downrightterrible, have kept the series in standby mode, treading water until we get to the next big thing. Never before has Marvel's model of essentially using one film as a commercial to tease another been so transparent. By contrast, the martial arts cinema-inspired Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, from director Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, Just Mercy) and out in theaters Friday, September 3, combines a back-to-basics superhero origin story with an artistic sensibility that feels totally new.

The movie's lengthy prologue begins by reframing the Ten Rings as more than the Middle Eastern terrorist organization they were in the very first Iron Man. In the vague time period of "long ago," a great warrior (Hong Kong superstar Tony Leung, elevating the material into the stratosphere) harnessed the power of 10 mysterious and literal rings, basically glowing bracelets, which allowed him to best any enemy in combat and lead his forces on crusades to conquer new lands. Over the years, the Ten Rings shifted its interests to world domination of a different sort: spying on enemies, assassinating world leaders, that kind of thing. Their leader, who goes by Wenwu, kept himself alive through the centuries, until he met a woman from the mythical land of Ta Lo, and fell in love.

Their son, Shang-Chi (Kim's Convenience's Simu Liu), who Anglicized his name to Shawn when he moved to America, now works as a parking valet in San Francisco, trading banter with his best friend Katy (Awkwafina) and keeping his past as a trained martial artist in his father's army of spies a secret. Until, of course, his father sends his goons to collect what's his, and Shang-Chi is forced to stop avoiding his past and make the long journey home, dragging Katy along and collecting his equally skilled yet estranged sister Xialing (Meng'er Zhang) on the way.

As the first MCU movie to feature an Asian lead as well as the first with a nearly entirely East Asian cast (with the exception of Creed II's Florian Munteanu, who plays Razor Fist, a fighter with a sick machete arm, as well as another actor whose presence I will not spoil), there is doubtless considerable pressure on Shang-Chi to live up to expectations while also delivering the origin story of a character whose general vibe in the comics would today be considered ill-advised. But far from exoticizing its Eastern influences and cultural connections, Shang-Chi delivers a mix of East and West without downplaying one for the other. A good portion of the movie, maybe a third, is subtitled.