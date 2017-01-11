In Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!, Tara Reid watches a shiver of sharks attack a NASA rocket. "How can they survive in space?" she screams. Ian Ziering's character, aptly named Fin, brings up a good point: "How could they survive in a tornado?"

If you thought SyFy's cheesy franchise couldn't get more absurd, this weekend's Sharknado: The 4th Awakens came to prove it could be delightfully dumber and even more painfully addicting. There were pop culture references and throwbacks galore, several more chainsaws, and an almost innumerable variety of destructive tornadoes. Below, a recap of the most ridiculous highlights from the latest chapter in this breathtaking saga: