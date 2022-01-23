'Sharp Stick' Is Lena Dunham's New Provocation

In the six seasons Lena Dunham's Girls was on the air the creator and star engaged in countless sexual provocations. There were rim jobs and cum shots and copious nudity that sometimes seemed designed to infuriate an easily infuriated audience. Four years after Girls finished, Dunham returns to the public eye with another sexual provocation, her new film Sharp Stick, which premiered yesterday at the Sundance Film Festival.

Like pretty much anything Dunham makes, Sharp Stick will invariably piss people off, but it's also far too complicated to be immediately dismissed. It's a messy movie with messy ideas about sex and the role it has in women's lives—another fascinating provocation from a filmmaker for whom provocation is like breathing.

That urge to push people's buttons shows up in the very first moments of the film. Dunham opens on a close up of the body of Taylour Paige, best known for playing Zola in the 2020 Sundance hit, gyrating to "Trader Joe" by Junglepussy. It's a closeup on a Black body that feels like both a rebuke to the criticisms lobbed at Dunham for the lack of diversity in Girls and like she's headed toward another misstep. But Paige's character Treina is not at the center of the story. Instead when Dunham pans out, we see the person filming what is supposed to be a TikTok video. It's Treina's sister Sarah Jo, played by Kristine Froseth.

Sarah Jo is a quiet girl with a mousy style who wears high knee socks, headbands, and messily eats yogurt. She lives with Treina and their mother, Marilyn (Jennifer Jason Leigh), a Hollywood wastoid constantly sipping a giant glass of white wine with ice and talking about her past adventures, like the time she was in a Duran Duran video. Treina and Marilyn gab like girlfriends about guys while Sarah Jo gazes up at them adoringly.

Sarah Jo, we soon learn, is a 26-year-old virgin, who never felt at home in her body because of the emergency hysterectomy she had at the age of 15, causing her to go through menopause when she was just 17. (It's a procedure Dunham knows about well, which has clearly inspired some of Sarah Jo's experience.) Longing for the kind of connection her sister talks about with her frequently divorced mother, she decides to pursue an affair with her boss: Josh (Jon Bernthal), the married father of the special needs child for whom she works as a caretaker. Josh, with floppy hair and a supremely good natured chill bro energy, declines her advances for mere minutes before diving head first into the romance, sweeping her off her feet and taking her on a vacation away from his pregnant wife (Dunham herself).