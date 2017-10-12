Spike Lee shot his first major independent feature, She's Gotta Have It, in 12 days for just $175,000. In the movie, Lee drops audience in Fort Greene, Brooklyn for the vibrant, sexual adventure of Nola Darling, a woman who simply can't settle for just one man, a star in a neighborhood microcosm. Back in 1986, The New York Times celebrated Lee's risque, rambunctious love-letter to personality, suggesting it had "a touch of the classic." The movie clearly worked its magic; 30 years later, Lee's still around and kicking the hornet's nest of society, delivering unique and personal film projects anyway he can.
His latest project shouldn't surprise: As many visionaries before him, Lee has wound up on Netflix, adapting She's Gotta Have It for the small screen -- and the 2017 dating scene. Nola Darling returns, this time played by Shots Fired actress DeWanda Wise, but the premise remains the same: three men, three relationships, complicated sexual politics, a Fort Greene backdrop, and loads of burning desire. And it looks amazing.
Set to The Roots and Cody ChesnuTT's infectious single "The Seed 2.0," the first trailer for She's Gotta Have It introduces us to the male follies of Nola's world: Greer Childs ("The Cultured Model"), Jamie Overstreet ("The Protective Investment Banker") and Mars Blackmon ("Da Original B-Boy Sneakerhead"), all vying for Nola's undivided affection. But as the official synopsis for the show reminds us: "Nola is not who you want her to be. Nola is now -- she is outspoken, complicated, progressive, unapologetic, passionate, sexual. Nola is the modern black woman."
Who says remakes are a bad thing? All 10 episodes of She's Gotta Have It arrive this Thanksgiving.
