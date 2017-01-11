As an anniversary gift to her legion of fans -- whom she refers to as "grandkids" -- Shirley uploaded a video thanking them for their support and showing off the many gifts they've sent her. While she's been a reliable source of gameplay videos over the past 12 months, this is Shirley's first true vlog, where she speaks directly to her subscribers on-camera; in the course of the charming 17-minute segment (which you can watch in full above), she shares the sort of fan love that would make DJ Khaled look ungrateful, and reminds her followers how much she loves their comments.

"I feel like you are my family," she tells us after sharing a very apt fortune cookie: share your joys and sorrows with your family. "And some of you have shared sorrows with me, which sometimes has literally brought tears to my eyes." Hm, same here. Sniff. "You definitely give me joy reading all your comments," she confesses before going on to open her heartfelt fan mail on camera. "I love them very, very much."