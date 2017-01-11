Can't Wait for 'Westworld' Season 2? Stream These Shows and Movies Next.

Last night, after 10 glorious weeks of twists, tests, and player-piano pop music, Westworld Season 1 came to a climactic end. Thankfully, Season 2 looms on the horizon... but it won't be ready for viewing and rabid analysis until 2018.

So what in Arnold's name are we supposed to watch for the next year? Let the movies and shows below -- all available on streaming -- serve as second-generation hosts: previous projects by Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan, sequels to the 1973 movie that inspired HBO's hit, and tonal clones that'll feel a whole lot like the real thing. Just don't cut them open to see what's inside.