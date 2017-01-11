9 TV Shows That Will Help You Survive Until 'Game of Thrones' Returns

The sixth season of Game of Thrones is over, which means one thing: waiting. So much waiting. While it's tempting to spend the next year studying George R.R. Martin's books and Reddit posts like Samwell Tarly in the Citadel's library, concocting theories about why Varys is secretly a merman, and publicly mourning the death of Margaery, that's no way to spend the off-season. It's time to catch up on all those non-Thrones shows you've been neglecting.

Like Daenerys leaving Daario behind to look for marriage material, now is the time to start looking at other shows not as competitors but as potential new loves. We're assuming you've already made your way through the classic TV canon -- especially The Wire, Rome, House of Cards, Deadwood, and our picks for the best series of 2015 and 2016 so far -- so these lesser-known titles (compared to GoT, at least) can help ease your pain. The list is practically dragonless, but there's enough fantasy, violence, and thematic similarities to justify a hearty binge.