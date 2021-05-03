Watching 'Shrek' in 2021 Can Still Fry Your Brain

When did you first see Shrek and what was your reaction?

Emma Stefansky: I definitely saw it when it came out, like any child of that era. I don't remember the FIRST time I saw it, but I remember quoting plenty of it in car rides with my friends and annoying the hell out of our parents. Definitely vibed with the potty humor, but the exploding bird upset me. I still can't watch that part.

Esther Zuckerman: I LOVED Shrek. Shrek was everything to me. Shrek fell in the perfect wheelhouse for me: I thought farts were hilarious, still do, and was obsessed with Disney but also canny enough to be aware of its issues when it came to female representation. Not that Fiona is a perfect inversion of the Disney heroine, but at the time I thought it was very significant and moving that she chooses to be an ogre at the end. Spoiler, I guess. My dad and I would quote Shrek back and forth to one another. He too loves farts.

Leanne Butkovic: I think I saw Shrek in theaters like three times and am absolutely certain that I quoted it and listened to the soundtrack incessantly, screaming along to favorite songs with my best friend on the drive to school, which I'm sure her dad absolutely loved. I remember feeling "smart" because I "understood" Fiona's mid-air hang kick as a callback to The Matrix, a movie I watched the year before and it made me cry because I was so scared. I also was (disturbingly) drawn to the "cotton candy" spider web and rats on a stick, cooked over an open flame, and deeply wished (believed?) I would transform into a different being in the moonlight. Normal! I'm compelled to add: A year or so after the premiere, the Shrek piano book came out, which I obviously begged my teacher to get for me. The arrangements, aside from "Hallelujah," sounded like shit—nobody should have written sheet music for "Bad Reputation" for a pianist at any level.

Sadie Bell: I actually do remember the first time I saw Shrek, which is kind of surprising considering I was 5-years-old and in preschool. But I was obsessed with fairy tales and magical creatures—like to the extent that I wrote letters to "the fairies"—so it was exactly what I wanted and more. More being that it had fart jokes. I remember my mom took me and a couple of my friends to the theater and thinking it was hilarious (and her subsequently telling people that I "picked up on" the adult humor). I can't recall the entire viewing experience, but I do remember really loving the final scene where "I'm a Believer" plays and you get to see all of the characters together. (Shout out to my favs: The Three Blind Mice and the Three Little Pigs). And like everybody else mentioned, it definitely had staying power throughout my elementary school experience. The quotable lines, the soundtrack that our art teacher played during class, "All Star" on Radio Disney—Shrek was the aughts elementary school moment.

Dan Jackson: For me, the summer of 2001 was all about two films: Shrek and A.I. Artificial Intelligence. Both movies are modern fairy tales—while Steven Spielberg's science-fiction epic is a literal Pinocchio narrative about an android hoping to become a "real boy," Shrek relegates the wooden puppet to a background gag in its mash-up of fables—and this might sound ridiculous or perverse, but they've always been linked in my brain. I read about both in magazines and online before they were released, saw both in theaters at the local Regal Cinemas, and later bought the DVDs, which I would revisit over and over. If you're 12, any art that pushes back against, mocks, or simply acknowledges key mythical storytelling tropes can have a weird potency, and, again, this might be embarrassing to admit, but Shrek was part of a media diet that made me think about this stuff more critically than I might have before. Plus, it had Mike Meyers (Austin Powers! Wayne's World!) and Eddie Murphy (The Nutty Professor! Doctor Doolittle!) and Cameron Diaz (The Mask! There's Something About Mary!). Essential viewing.