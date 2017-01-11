Should You Watch Netflix's War Thriller 'The Siege of Jadotville'?

You wish Masterpiece Theatre could dial it back

The Siege of Jadotville boils down the gnarled and nascent Congolese war conflict into a series of dry exposition dumps that make Downton Abbey look like Glengarry Glen Ross. The responsibility of turning historical overview into compelling drama falls on two accomplished actors: Mark Strong (The Imitation Game), as the UN bigwig who ordered the Irish troops to fend off attacks, and Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful), playing Moise Tshombe, president of the State of Katanga. Their piercing cadences almost do the trick, even if the script can't decipher the brewing war in layman's terms.

The movie is so inundated with historical information, Smyth has little time to establish his soldiers as individuals. They banter and bicker without backstory, so by the time we see them in action, the Irish faces begin to blur. It's a testament to what a great cast can do; we don't really know or care about any of these guys, but each cast member feels lived in enough to sell it.