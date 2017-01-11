We Figured Out Jared's Insane Backstory on 'Silicon Valley'

Growing up, Jared's relationship with his relatives and foster guardians was marked with abuse and neglect. His best friends were Winnie, a stuffed animal made out of a Ziploc bag, old newspaper, and marker, and an imaginary Harriet Tubman. "We were always planning our big escape," he has said of the latter. He created both to meet his emotional needs, and to make up for a lack of love and connection.

Jared has referred to taunts from his aunt and uncle often, so they might have housed him while he suffered from digestive issues that persist today. His uncle used to say that Jared's "ghost-like features" made him look like "a virgin that's been starved to death," and people thought Jared had a "wasting disease because of [his] slender frame." In Season 3, Jared ruins everyone's meal because he has too many dietary restrictions to leave a breakfast surprise to chance. Plus, we know he "wastes money at the butthole doctor" and his aunt called him "glasshole" to underscore the fragility of his posterior.