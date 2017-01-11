Throw Money in the Air Because There's a New 'Silicon Valley' Trailer

At the end of Silicon Valley season two, things weren't looking too good for the boys behind the constantly-in-crisis tech company Pied Piper. Richard, the nervous CEO played by Thomas Middleditch, was pushed out of his position as leader of the company, and, judging from the new trailer, he won't be getting control back anytime soon. It may not be Westeros, but the Bay Area can be pretty cutthroat.

Luckily, there will be laughs along the way, most of them courtesy of the show's reliably hilarious supporting cast. In the trailer alone, Zach Woods sports a nifty new jacket, Kumail Nanjiani has a great one-liner, and T.J. Miller rides a fake horse while dressed like Robin Hood and throwing money in the air.