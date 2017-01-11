Entertainment

Throw Money in the Air Because There's a New 'Silicon Valley' Trailer

By Published On 03/18/2016
HBO/YouTube

At the end of Silicon Valley season two, things weren't looking too good for the boys behind the constantly-in-crisis tech company Pied Piper. Richard, the nervous CEO played by Thomas Middleditch, was pushed out of his position as leader of the company, and, judging from the new trailer, he won't be getting control back anytime soon. It may not be Westeros, but the Bay Area can be pretty cutthroat.

Luckily, there will be laughs along the way, most of them courtesy of the show's reliably hilarious supporting cast. In the trailer alone, Zach Woods sports a nifty new jacket, Kumail Nanjiani has a great one-liner, and T.J. Miller rides a fake horse while dressed like Robin Hood and throwing money in the air.

I repeat: T.J. Miller rides a fake horse while throwing money in the air and dressed like Robin Hood. If that's not enough to get you excited, I don't know what is. Stop watching this Smirnoff commercial to stave off your lack of Silicon Valley; the show returns on April 24. 

Dan Jackson is a staff writer at Thrillist, and he still wants a Pied Piper shirt from season one. He's on Twitter: @danielvjackson.

