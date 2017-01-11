'The Simpsons' Couch Gag Gets the 'Adventure Time' Treatment

When The Simpsons returns to Fox for its Season 28 premiere Sunday, it will briefly resemble another animated show: Adventure Time. The former's couch gag is giving a fan-driven nod to Pendleton Ward's cult Cartoon Network saga by mimicking the latter's roller-coaster-y, sing-song-y opening and making a few furniture changes. Mr. Burns will appear as the Ice King, for example, and Lisa and Maggie will sub in for Marceline the Vampire Queen and Princess Bubblegum. "Simpsons Time, run don't walk, you might even hear ... Maggie talk," goes the tweaked theme song, embedded above. "Bart the Boy and a dog named Homer, and jokes written on signs, it's Simpsons Time."
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.