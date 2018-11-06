This Overlooked Movie Ticket App Is Better Than MoviePass in Nearly Every Way

Now more than ever, it's as expensive as it is crucial for cinephiles and regular folks alike to go to the movies once, twice, seven times a week. For a brief, utopian time over the past year, MoviePass dramatically reduced its subscription fees and made accessing the silver screen infinitely easier and more affordable than ever. Like all good things, those days are over, MoviePass having realized just how huge a mistake they'd made in allowing such a large subset of the population to access such an expensive hobby for a fraction of what it actually costs.
Now MoviePass subscribers who haven't already jumped ship after price hikes and suspicious outages have to contend with an irritating set of restrictions and significantly fewer options than before, which has driven many to look elsewhere. AMC theaters recently unveiled their own plan, the Stubs A-List, which allows for three movies a week for $19.95 every month (which is set to increase next year), and in February, Sinemia, which before had only been available in the U.K., Canada, Australia, and its home country Turkey, expanded to include the United States.
Sinemia is basically MoviePass -- except more convenient in pretty much every way. There are five plans to choose from, depending on how often you feel like going to the movies every month, and this fall those plans have been discounted to a lower price that pays for itself after one or two tickets -- but keep in mind the pesky processing fee of $1.80 per ticket. Unlike MoviePass, Sinemia allows users to see movies in any format (IMAX, 3D, etc.), has seat reservation options, and has introduced a Sinemia for Two feature that allows couples to reserve seats together.
Today, Sinemia announced a discounted option for a weekday-only plan: 20 percent off any of the five plans of your choice, provided you only go to the movies on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The $4.99 package of one ticket per month has been reduced to $3.99, and the unlimited 2D movie monthly plan has fallen from $29.99 to $23.99. For those people who already do everything they can to skip the huge weekend crowds at the multiplex, the discounted plans make a lot more sense, and it's a great way for theaters to fill their empty weekday seats.
For some reason, Sinemia hasn't caught on in the U.S. as hard as MoviePass did when they unveiled their reduced plan (the fact that "sinemia" sounds like a disease that makes you allergic to the movie theater can't help), though MoviePass itself has definitely taken notice, slapping Sinemia with a lawsuit earlier this year alleging that the rival service violated MoviePass's patents (Sinemia also operates out of an app and mails subscribers a MasterCard to pay for their tickets). Because movie ticket subscription plans are so subject to change, and with plenty of folks out there looking for better options, now may be the time to try something new.
