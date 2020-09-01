Netflix's Singing Competition 'Sing On!' Promises the Best Karaoke Night Ever

If you've ever wowed friends, family, or co-workers with your karaoke skills, perhaps moving a whole room to tears with your rendition of Lisa Loeb's "Stay," Netflix has the show for you. Joining a growing roster of reality competition shows like Rhythm + Flow, Nailed It!, and The Big Flower Fight, the streamer's new karaoke series Sing On!, an American spin on a concept they've already explored with versions from Spain and Germany, puts amateur performers in competition for a cash prize handed out by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star (and gifted singer) Tituss Burgess.

The trailer sketches out the details for the show, which sounds like a variation on a number of other karaoke shows that have aired in the past. (Way before our nation's celeb-powered Carpool Karaoke obsession, MTV's Say What? Karaoke explored similar territory.) In a slightly ominous twist, Sing On! ditches human judges in favor of the robotic "vocal analyzer," which tracks your performance as you sing. "The more they sing in tune, the more cash is added to the jackpot," explains Burgess, explaining that the show prizes accuracy above all else.

Isn't accuracy only half the battle in a karaoke performance? Hopefully the robo-judge finds a way to factor in those crucial intangibles, like obnoxious showmanship and irrational passion, that can help make a performance really pop. The vocal analyzer goes into service when the show premieres on September 16.