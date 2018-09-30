'SNL' Hilariously Mocks '80s Culture in Frat Party Sketch

Check out our list of the funniest Saturday Night Live sketches of the year.
Season 44 of Saturday Night Live kicked off with a bang, featuring a surprise appearance from Matt Damon as embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, a performance that has earned most of the attention for the show this week. While that sketch was a direct take on Kavanaugh's Senate testimony, host Adam Driver showed up in a parody of the classic 1980s frat party trope, a night with "no consequences."
But of course there are consequences, which show up in text overlays right after party-goers utter something that will come back to bite them in the ass. With so much of the national conversation devoted to what did or did not happen in the '80s, and whether or not events of the '80s should be disqualifying for Kavanaugh, this is a humorous reminder that people are accountable for their actions -- no matter how long ago they occurred, and how much alcohol was involved.
