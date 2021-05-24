'SNL' Pays Tribute to Vin Diesel's Favorite Things About Movie Theaters

Quarantine is winding down, and we're all excited to get back to all the stuff we loved to do before all of this hit. Few are more excited to have us back than movie theaters, which have been naturally struggling throughout this whole thing, and no one is more excited that everyone's returning to da movies than Vin Diesel. Saturday Night Live's Beck Bennett parodied Diesel's recent promo for F9, wherein he waxed poetic about his family (that's all of us) returning to the hallowed halls of the movie theater.

"There's nothing like it. The popcorn. The previews. The pretzels," Bennett intones in a pretty spot-on impression of Diesel's nearly unreplicable voice. He goes on: "The carpets. The cupholders. The armrests. The napkins." When an AMC employee (host Anya Taylor-Joy) tries to steer the commercial back on track, he interrupts again, listing weirder and weirder things, like "the second concession stand that's never been open," and "the bird that's trapped inside the lobby," and "the pre-show video where you're on a rollercoaster." Admittedly, that is pretty cool.

"I guess you could say there's something for everybody," he says. "Only at... the movies."