'SNL' Made an Insanely Creepy Sketch About American Girl Dolls

Saturday Night Live can lampoon just about any serious subject: the week's latest White House news item, the number one horror movie in America, trend of sexual misconduct emerging around the country -- there's no limit to the somewhat depressing topics the staff writers can spin into gold. And yet, occasionally, SNL just whips up tragicomedy of its own.
Did you hear about the scare at the Canyon Galleria Shopping Center this weekend? An underground gas main exploded at an American Girl Store. As shown on this week's episode, one shopper's obsession with the dolls -- not in a creepy way, though, because it was a gift! -- saved lives. The hero? Thomas Dean (Mikey Day) who was, once again, definitely buying a gift.
"I was in line behind Mr. Dean, who was buying his doll, and he was arguing with the salesperson saying his doll's hairstyle looked sort of sloppy and not of the period," one survivor said. "I actually need to thank Mr. Dean, because my last thought before the explosion was, you know, This grown man is alone in a doll store screaming about his doll's hairstyle, and I thought it was weird, and I sort of instinctively hugged my daughter closer to me to protect her."
As they say, not all heroes wear capes. Or fly or have cool gadgets. Some, like this one, played brilliantly by Day, just happen to be in the right place at the right time. Definitely buying a gift.
