'SNL' Found the Perfect Way to Roast the Latest 'Bachelor' Scandal

This weekend, Saturday Night Live combined two of America's favorite reality TV shows -- The Bachelor and the White House -- to concoct one of the better cold opens in recent memory.
The show began with a near shot-for-shot parody of the dating show's recent bombshell finale, sending 27-year-old publicist Becca Kufrin (Cecily Strong) to face someone she thought she could trust: 73-year-old special counsel Robert Mueller (Kate McKinnon).
"The reality is I don't think I can give you everything you want right now, and I think you sense that," said Mueller, framed in heart-breaking split-screen. "I need to explore the possibility that I might have a stronger case with some other stuff... I'm trying to be honest with you and tell you that I can't commit to collusion right now."
Everything that happened in the Seychelles? Amazing, sure, but Mueller, America's disappointing sweetheart, is simply more infatuated with obstruction. Brutal.
