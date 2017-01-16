Entertainment

'SNL' Ruthlessly Spoofs Nick Viall's 'Bachelor' Insanity

By Published On 01/15/2017 By Published On 01/15/2017
Saturday Night Live/YouTube

Trending

related

If You've Bought Milk Since 2003, You May Be Owed Up to $70

related

All the Best Deals During NYC Winter Restaurant Week

related

The 33 Best Sandwich Shops in America

related

Restaurant Customers Who Left Their Brains at Home

He might not be a president-elect with a pee pee scandal, but Nick Viall isn't safe from Saturday Night Live either.

In the tradition of past Bachelor spoofs, NBC's sketch show wrangled five women -- Cecily Strong (playing the worst girl in any room she's in), Vanessa Bayer (with impressively abrupt ombré), host Felicity Jones (Alley, who was born in an Ashley), Kate McKinnon (a Hooters chef), and Aidy Bryant (sharp teeth in tow) -- last night to steal the heart of one bearded man (Beck Bennett)... "just for a sec."

As you'll see above, Beard Hunk accentuates the absurdity of this season's dates, obsessions, and attitudes toward sex and swimwear in ways that are so scarily accurate it's addicting. Sadly, no camel. Maybe next time.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sean Fitz-Gerald is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment. Find him on Twitter: @srkfitzgerald.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best Movies to Watch on TV This Christmas Weekend

related

READ MORE
The 25 Most Popular Hallmark Channel Christmas Movies, Ranked

related

READ MORE
Does Netflix's New True Crime Series 'Captive' Hold Up to 'Making a Murderer'?
Stream On

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like